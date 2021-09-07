Married ex Big Brother Naija housemate, Tega has apologized to Nigerians for her actions in the Big Brother house.

During her media round, the married housemate who was evicted from the house on Sunday, admitted that her actions with fellow housemate, Boma was wrong for a married woman.

She noted that she and Boma went too far, as she apologized to her husband for having a romantic affair with Boma.

“We were on the show and had some talks, we were enjoying the buzz from the housemates, coming out of the show we realized we pushed the button too far and it exploded. I own up to everything and tender a sincere apology to Nigerians and of course my husband”, she said.