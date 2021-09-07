TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tega Dominic has sparked reactions on social media after she stepped out for media rounds without her wedding ring.

The married Big Brother Naija housemate, Tega whose sexual ‘affair’ with Boma while in the Big Brother House provoked Nigerians, apparently ditched her wedding ring while on a media tour following her eviction from the show.

Recall, while in the house, Tega always wore her wedding ring on her left hand alongside a bracelet. A family photo shared before now via her Instagram page, also backed this up.

However, her wedding ring was missing from her finger, hours after her husband revealed that he’s broken over her affair in the house and also expects an apology from her.

