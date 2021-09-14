Tega replies curious follower who asked if she’s currently with her husband or Boma

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tega Dominic has replied a curious follower who wanted to know the man she’s with.

The lady identified as Milly Ariana took to the comment section of Tega’s post to find out who she’s currently staying with at the moment.

The troll further insisted that she’s sure Tega is still involved in a romantic relationship with ex housemate, Boma who was evicted alongside with her.

“Who are you with right now, Aj or Boma, I guess Boma”, the troll wrote to Tega.

Reacting to this, Tega noted that she is not with any of the men whom the troll mentioned to her. According to Tega, she’s presently chilling with the troll’s father at an undisclosed location.

“Your dad though”, Tega wrote.