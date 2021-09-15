“Thank God I didn’t marry what I cannot handle” — Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre writes after marrying new wife

Actress Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry, has expressed his gratitude to God following his wedding to new wife.

Lanre who got married over the weekend has been sharing photos of his new wife and showering praises on her.

In a new post he shared, he thanked God for helping him and ensuring that he did not marry what he cannot handle.

According to Lanre, he never believed he is still a young man till he got married to his new wife.

He wrote;

“Marry what you can carry as a man o,thank God I did not marry what I cannot handle and I never believed am still as young as this”.

Mercy Aigbe and Lanre Gentry ended their marriage in April 2018 after a lot of controversies including domestic violence.

It was also revealed that Lanre had a wife before Mercy Aigbe.