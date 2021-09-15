TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“You’re a marketer” – Whitemoney reacts…

Angel’s mother finally speaks, hours after her daughter…

“I asked God to make my child look like his mother, not me” –…

“Thank God I didn’t marry what I cannot handle” — Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre writes after marrying new wife

Entertainment
By Shalom

Actress Mercy Aigbe’s ex husband, Lanre Gentry, has expressed his gratitude to God following his wedding to new wife.

Lanre who got married over the weekend has been sharing photos of his new wife and showering praises on her.

In a new post he shared, he thanked God for helping him and ensuring that he did not marry what he cannot handle.

READ ALSO

Mercy Aigbe reacts after her ex husband married another…

“Having a good wife is a great blessing” – Actress Mercy…

According to Lanre, he never believed he is still a young man till he got married to his new wife.

He wrote;

“Marry what you can carry as a man o,thank God I did not marry what I cannot handle and I never believed am still as young as this”.

Mercy Aigbe and Lanre Gentry ended their marriage in April 2018 after a lot of controversies including domestic violence.

It was also revealed that Lanre had a wife before Mercy Aigbe.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“You’re a marketer” – Whitemoney reacts as Angel shows…

Angel’s mother finally speaks, hours after her daughter went n*ked in the…

“I asked God to make my child look like his mother, not me” – Actor, Mr Ibu

Tega replies curious follower who asked if she’s currently with her…

“Bushy triangle” – Daddy Freeze reacts to video of Angel showing off her…

“I understand you all are angry with her for her behaviour yesterday, I…

#BBNaija: Reactions as Pere breaks down in tears (Video)

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Moment Saga revealed Biggie’s secret task to Nini (Video)

#BBNaija: Video of Cross inserting his fingers in Angel’s thighs sparks outrage

“The moment you announce your relationship on social media, it’s…

“Thank God I didn’t marry what I cannot handle” — Mercy Aigbe’s…

OmahLay’s girlfriend breaks down after he reportedly broke up with her…

Mercy Aigbe reacts after her ex husband married another woman and warned men to…

Crisis In TB Joshua’s Synagogue As Members Reject T.B Joshua’s Widow (Read…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More