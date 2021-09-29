The list of top acting scholarships in the US

Studying art and performance is a serious step that needs to be well-thought and evaluated. Compared to other degrees, acting programs aren’t so popular. And it is understandable. Such courses are demanding and challenging. Most importantly, they aren’t as promising as, let’s say, IT.

Of course, it doesn’t mean that you won’t be able to earn your bread and butter upon graduating from Arts and Performance or any other degree related to acting. But there are chances you won’t make as much as Programming graduates, at least right after completing the course.

But the truth is, those who decide on becoming actors/actresses aren’t money-driven. They pay little to no attention to the figures they will get after they obtain their diplomas.

Still, they should demonstrate outstanding academic performance to increase their chances of getting one of the top acting scholarships in the US. Let’s look at top-notch programs that, other than financial aid, provide stellar career opportunities.

Applying for acting scholarships: Criteria you should be aware of

Regardless of applications, getting a scholarship is a whole challenge. The committee evaluates your personality, achievements, and academic merit. Apart from that, it can interview you and ask random questions to determine whether or not you qualify for a scholarship. To put it bluntly, the admission officer will screen you and look into anything if need be.

The eligibility criteria depend on the program. Every scholarship can set unique requirements and submission requests. Be that as it may, the following are standard qualification criteria; an applicant must:

Be of legal age (18 or above)

Maintain a good average (3.0 GPA or higher)

Be a citizen of the U.S. or hold a permanent residence

In turn, when it comes to submission criteria, here is what you are likely to be asked:

Fill out an application form

Attach an official transcript of records

Write an essay

While the first two might sound doable, the last component isn’t a no-brainer. See, up until the last several years, writing tasks weren’t so widespread.

Now that you know of the most crucial info concerning eligibility and submission, it’s time to glance at the best acting scholarships that are tired of waiting for their perfect candidate.

Phil Layton Award of Excellence in the Arts

The Phil Layton Award of Excellence in the Arts isn’t a charity, and it doesn’t provide free money. The program expects a lot of its applicants, but believe it or not, it is an excellent chance of getting $4,000 for your impressive achievements in acting.

For starters, it isn’t available for anyone. The program only considers junior, senior, or fifth-year undergraduate students who major in Engineering at George R. Brown School of Engineering at Rice University.

You might think that engineering has nothing to do with the arts. But the point is, the scholarship exclusively looks for students who study engineering and stand out in performing, visual, or written arts. And that’s it. There is no other set of requirements to meet to qualify for the scholarship. Just make sure you meet the application deadline, which is set for October 31, 2021.

Hope College Distinguished Artist Awards – Dance/Theatre/Visual Arts

Hope College is a private Christian academic institution located in Holland, Michigan. Although it is not a large college, the institution provides diametrically opposite–in amount–scholarships. For instance, Hope College offers separate stipends for dance, theatre, and visual arts students.

Dance

Each year, Hope College allocates over 15 scholarships for students who demonstrate fantastic performance in dancing. Candidates need to arrange an audition and show up for it. Such an audition must be completed by the end of winter.

As to the agenda, applicants should spend a day on campus and participate in two dance classes. Besides, they should attach a letter of recommendation and an official transcript of records. If the latter has more than a 2.6 GPA, the chances are the scholarship will be renewed. Scholarship recipients will be notified at the beginning of spring.

Theatre

Having the same award amount, it focuses on students who have a knack for theater performance. And while this scholarship also arranges an audition at the end of winter, it can have an alternative. Meaning, should applicants be unable to participate in it, they can attach a design-technical portfolio presentation instead. Unlike the above program, students applying for a theater scholarship should minor or major in theatre.

Visual Arts

Last but not least, Hope College offers students with incredible academic records and splendid creative skills a Visual Arts scholarship. Contestants must fill out and submit an application form, along with a portfolio of digital slides or images and an official transcript of records. The latter should have an average of 2.6 GPA and prove that a candidate attends at least one studio art or art history course biannually.

Austin College Theatre Scholarship

If you are a part of the Austin academic community and minor or major in theatre, you have an opportunity to get financial aid. To qualify for the scholarship, candidates should set up a live audition or present their portfolio and complete an interview with the relevant department.

The great thing about the program is that it awards $4,000 per annum. Not only that, as long as the recipient demonstrates satisfactory performance, the scholarship can be renewed. The application deadline is due January 15, 2022.

Barbizon College Tuition Scholarship

You don’t have to major in acting to receive a scholarship. In fact, it doesn’t even matter whether you are a student. The Barbizon College Tuition Scholarship offers a once-in-a-lifetime chance to get a $100,000 college tuition scholarship to cover all the education expenses.

The program is available to anyone who can’t live without acting except for Puerto Rico, Barbizon, and its subsidiaries and affiliates. There is plenty of time before the deadline (December 2022). Notwithstanding, make sure to be fully prepared for an interview because the competition is fierce out there.

