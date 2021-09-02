TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react to video of 2face Idibia crying uncontrollably…

You are not the first man to have babymamas – Annie Idibia…

“Even ash*wo need support” – Tega’s…

Thieves return money they stole after their victim reported to a native doctor

Entertainment
By Shalom

Thieves who stole Ghc10,000 from their victim have reportedly returned the money after the incident was reported to a native doctor.

Reports gathered that the victim whose money was stolen, reported the incident to a native doctor at Borkor Bullet Hanson shrine in Volta region of Ghana.

Revival FM reported that after the incident was reported to the native doctor, the five robbers were summoned to Borkor Bullet Hanson’s shrine to confess.

READ ALSO

Robberies: Ogun Govt on top of the situation, effects arrest

We’re coming back Oh! – Robbers leave note behind at victim…

The robbers initially denied stealing the money. However after a ritual was conducted, one of them admitted to stealing the money.

Few hours after leaving the shrine, one of the accused came begging for his life with the stolen money. He returned Gh¢9700 and confessed he spent Gh¢300.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react to video of 2face Idibia crying uncontrollably (Watch)

You are not the first man to have babymamas – Annie Idibia drags hubby,…

“Even ash*wo need support” – Tega’s husband reacts as…

Annie Idibia allegedly cheating on 2baba with sugardaddy Ned (Details)

Reactions as Simi calls out her husband, Adekunle on Instagram

#BBNaija: Reactions as Tega receives massage from Boma

“I disown that entity as my sister” – Annie Idibia’s…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“A very good time to call useless men out” – Nedu…

Being married to Boma was the most torturing and manipulative years of my life…

How Annie Idibia and her mother reportedly beat up brother’s wife and…

Nigerians react to video of 2face Idibia crying uncontrollably (Watch)

Bisi Alimi tackles those attacking Annie Idibia for calling out her husband

“I disown that entity as my sister” – Annie Idibia’s…

“Boma is disgusting” – Tacha reacts to Boma’s fight with…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More