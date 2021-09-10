TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has shared a video of herself dancing and showing off her backside.

Sharing a video of herself alongside two of her fellow actresses, Rita Edochie noted that her own is ‘original follow come’.

Rita Edochie described herself as a real African woman who hasn’t gone for any physical surgery to upgrade her shape or make it look bigger than it already is.

She further advised girls to desist from taking measures and undergoing surgeries to increase their backside because it might lead to skin cancer.

In her words;

“Happiness is free. This is GWagon chaiiii. My own na original follow come. The real African woman. Say no to fake yansh to avoid cancer”

Watch the video below;

  1. Esau Abinya says

    She is an epitome of beauty l love her

