This is the most boring BBNaija season – Uche Jombo laments

By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo Rodriguez has shared her opinion about the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

In her recent tweet, the mother of one stated clearly that this current season of BBNaija is the most boring she has ever watched.

Speaking further, she wondered if the outcome of the show is because of the fact that they are plenty in number and finding it hard to be entertaining to viewers.

In her words;

“I actually think this is the most boring big brother Naija season or is it because they were lot of them? I don’t know what it is but to me this is the least entertaining #BBNaijaShineyoureyes”

Check out her tweet about the show below;

