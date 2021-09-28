Tiwa Savage, Seyi Shay reconcile months after ‘messy’ salon fight

Popular Nigerian singers, Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay have apparently settled their differences, months after their heated fight in a salon.

Tiwa Savage hinted this via her verified Instagram page after she shared a post which Seyi Shay made about her hit song ‘Somebody’s Son’.

Tagging Seyi with a laughing smiley, Tiwa wrote:

“Thanks to everyone that came out to support, love you all.”

Recall, months ago, Tiwa and Seyi Shay were involved in a fight at a salon in Lagos.

Seyi Shay had walked up to Tiwa to exchange pleasantries, a move that did not go well with Tiwa, as Tiwa blew up and they ended up exchanging words at the salon.

Nevertheless, a new move by the duo suggests that they have put the past behind them.