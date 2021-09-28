TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

You asked me to abort my baby after I told you I was pregnant…

Bobrisky promises to deal with Tonto Dikeh as he reveals what she…

“I am very sorry” – Kpokpogri apologizes Janemena’s husband

Tiwa Savage, Seyi Shay reconcile months after ‘messy’ salon fight

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian singers, Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay have apparently settled their differences, months after their heated fight in a salon.

Tiwa Savage hinted this via her verified Instagram page after she shared a post which Seyi Shay made about her hit song ‘Somebody’s Son’.

Tagging Seyi with a laughing smiley, Tiwa wrote:

READ ALSO

Nollywood actor opens up about what really caused Tonto…

Uche Maduagwu finally reacts after Jim Iyke beat him up…

“Thanks to everyone that came out to support, love you all.”

Recall, months ago, Tiwa and Seyi Shay were involved in a fight at a salon in Lagos.

Seyi Shay had walked up to Tiwa to exchange pleasantries, a move that did not go well with Tiwa, as Tiwa blew up and they ended up exchanging words at the salon.

Nevertheless, a new move by the duo suggests that they have put the past behind them.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

You asked me to abort my baby after I told you I was pregnant – Lady calls…

Bobrisky promises to deal with Tonto Dikeh as he reveals what she recently did…

“I am very sorry” – Kpokpogri apologizes Janemena’s husband

#BBNaija: “I prefer to leave rather than play this game” – Pere blows hot

I’m scared of what will happen when my daughter leaves the show –…

You will always be a smelling man with fake bum pads – DaffyBlanco blasts…

Lady cries out for help after falling in love with her sister’s ex…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Tiwa Savage, Seyi Shay reconcile months after ‘messy’ salon fight

“No woman is faithful to a broke man” – Nigerian lady says

“Being lusted after is not a compliment” – Lady advises fellow…

BBNaija star, Gifty Powers, shows off her son’s face for the first time as he…

“What God cannot do doesn’t exist” – Nigerian woman celebrates as she gives…

Bobrisky apologizes to former bestie, Tonto Dikeh after dragging her on…

#BBNaija: Pere’s fans organise protest; threaten to end the show over ‘unfair’…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More