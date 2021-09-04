TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has reacted after her man, Prince Kpokpogri took sides with her ex husband, Churchill.

Prince Kpokpogri had taken to Instagram to shower praises on Tonto Dikeh’s estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill.

Prince Kpokpogri, who reportedly ended his relationship with Tonto Dikeh over the week, took sides with her ex husband, Churchill and applauded him for being a ‘man’.

“it’s not about ranting! Come out with your full chest with evidence. To the noisemakers, to your tent oh Israel. Olakunle Churchill you’re a man. Helen of Troy”, Prince wrote while allegedly shading Tonto.

Reacting to this, Tonto Dikeh shared a funny video on her page revealing that she just wants to rest and mind her business.

See her post below;

