Tonto Dikeh‘s estranged lover, Prince Kpokpogri has been reportedly arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Reports gathered that the politician was picked up following intelligent reports that he was into blackmail and extortion.

According to Gistlovers who shared photos of the petition filed against the Delta-born politician, Kpokpogri is a time bomb who should not be allowed to leave custody.

The blogger noted that if he leaves police custody, others would come after him, owing to the number of people he has wronged.

This is coming after Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala publicly dragged Kpokpogri and labelled him a professional blackmailer.

Gistlovers wrote;

“Kpokpogiri picked up by DSS some minutes ago,i go dey update Una as the matter take dey go,plenty offence dey the guy leg,from blackmailing politicians to threatening ladies with their nu**s,i Dey come,if them release am today,another person go pick am up tomorrow,them plenty wey wan face am now,Kpokpogiri is a time b*mb still walking,about to explode.I come in peace”