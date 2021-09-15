TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Angel’s mother finally speaks, hours after her daughter…

Tega replies curious follower who asked if she’s currently…

“Bushy triangle” – Daddy Freeze reacts to video of Angel…

Tonto Dikeh’s estranged boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri reportedly picked up by DSS (Read Full Story)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Tonto Dikeh‘s estranged lover, Prince Kpokpogri has been reportedly arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Reports gathered that the politician was picked up following intelligent reports that he was into blackmail and extortion.

According to Gistlovers who shared photos of the petition filed against the Delta-born politician, Kpokpogri is a time bomb who should not be allowed to leave custody.

READ ALSO

I know the real story and I will say it with my full chest…

“Hope she’s not trying to take sniper”…

The blogger noted that if he leaves police custody, others would come after him, owing to the number of people he has wronged.

This is coming after Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala publicly dragged Kpokpogri and labelled him a professional blackmailer.

Gistlovers wrote;

“Kpokpogiri picked up by DSS some minutes ago,i go dey update Una as the matter take dey go,plenty offence dey the guy leg,from blackmailing politicians to threatening ladies with their nu**s,i Dey come,if them release am today,another person go pick am up tomorrow,them plenty wey wan face am now,Kpokpogiri is a time b*mb still walking,about to explode.I come in peace”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Angel’s mother finally speaks, hours after her daughter went n*ked in the…

Tega replies curious follower who asked if she’s currently with her…

“Bushy triangle” – Daddy Freeze reacts to video of Angel showing off her…

#BBNaija: Video of Cross inserting his fingers in Angel’s thighs sparks outrage

“I understand you all are angry with her for her behaviour yesterday, I…

Mercy Aigbe reacts after her ex husband married another woman and warned men to…

Crisis In TB Joshua’s Synagogue As Members Reject T.B Joshua’s Widow (Read…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Tonto Dikeh’s estranged boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri reportedly picked up by DSS…

I know the real story and I will say it with my full chest – Doris Ogala…

“At the end of October, you will know why I studied Law” –…

How Church Member Trying To Steal During Service Ran Mad Immediately – Bishop…

#BBNaija: Moment Saga revealed Biggie’s secret task to Nini (Video)

#BBNaija: Video of Cross inserting his fingers in Angel’s thighs sparks outrage

“The moment you announce your relationship on social media, it’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More