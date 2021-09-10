TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react as Tuface Idibia confirms his location

Tuface Idibia blows hot after his wife Annie called him out for…

Tuface and Annie Idibia’s daughter, Isabelle blasts troll

Tuface and Annie Idibia’s daughter, Isabelle blasts troll

Entertainment
By Shalom

Tuface and Annie Idibia’s young daughter, Isabelle Idibia has replied a troll who tried to bodyshame her on social media.

The troll took to tiktok to bodyshame the young lady for adding too much weight, but apparently, the troll missed the correct spelling of ‘weight’.

“Like she gained weyt or sum”, the troll wrote.

READ ALSO

Nigerians react as Tuface Idibia confirms his location

Tuface Idibia blows hot after his wife Annie called him out…

Reacting to this, Isabelle mocked the troll saying the troll doesn’t even know how to spell, yet he wants to bodyshame someone.

“Are you going to bodyshame me when you can’t even spell”, Isabelle fired back.

This is coming days after her parents, Tuface and Annie went viral on social media for reportedly facing a crisis in their marriage.

It was also alleged that Tuface Idibia eloped to America following the scandal facing his marriage to Annie.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react as Tuface Idibia confirms his location

Tuface Idibia blows hot after his wife Annie called him out for abandoning her…

Tuface and Annie Idibia’s daughter, Isabelle blasts troll

“It might be true” – Nigerians react as Tega makes new…

Tonto Dikeh replies Bobrisky after he mocked her over her failed relationship

Cubana Chiefpriest reacts after Boma dragged him for speaking about his affair…

Comedian Morris drags Simi for neglecting him after he helped her grow in the…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

“Jehovah overdo” – Nigerian woman gives birth to triplets after 15 years of…

JayPaul’s mother breaks down in tears as she begs fans to vote for her son…

God gave me a message to free people from poverty in Nigeria — Actor Williams…

Tonto Dikeh replies Bobrisky after he mocked her over her failed relationship

This is GWagon, my own na original follow come – Actress Rita Edochie…

Nigerians react as Tuface Idibia confirms his location

Not all women are destined by their ‘chi’ to be first wives –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More