Entertainment
By Shalom

Recent reports have alleged that Tuface Idibia has been sneaked out to America following a serious fight with his wife, Annie.

According to blogger, Gistlovers, Tuface parked out of his matrimonial home with all his belongings after his wife, Annie allegedly attacked him.

“heavy Vawulence in their home wey Annie almost comot him front teeth,he was sneaked out of the house by his management and all his belongings moved out alongside,as we speak he is in Amrica cooling off even pero no know the place wey him dey but me I know and I no go tell Una,make pero no go use Puna waylay am for there🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

I no want trouble for our Tu face o and as for the rumor flying around,PERO IS NOT PREGNANT FOR TU FACE AT ALL,if that kind thing happen Na for here Una go see am first. Gentle warning:Pero and Annie make Una two no kill innocent for us o,if anything happen to Tu face,the two of you will have me to contend with.I come in peace”.

