Tuface Idibia’s babymama, Pero speaks after Tuface reconciled with Annie and shared her photo

Tuface Idibia’s baby mama has penned down a message to trolls, barely a day after Tuface celebrated his birthday and shared a photo with his wife.

The legendary singer who recently celebrated his birthday, melted hearts after he shared a beautiful photo of himself and wife, Annie.

This follows trending reports that the singer and his wife were having a serious clash and allegedly separated from each other.

Sharing the photo, Tuface stated that family is everything and fans rejoiced with the singer for making up with his wife.

However, trolls took to his babymama, Pero’s page to mock her following their reconciliation.

Reacting to this, Pero wrote;

“Before you come for me on my page, please do the bare minimum. Brush your wig and if you can’t then use a damn filter. You can’t be trolling me when your picture ain’t right. Accepting only beautiful trolls. Thank you.”