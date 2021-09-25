A Nigerian man has sparked controversy on social media after he advised men on the best criteria to choose a lifetime partner.
The man identified as @viewsdey on Twitter took to the platform to alleged that being a virgin does not guarantee that a lady is a wife material.
He advised his fellow men not to see virginity as a criteria to get a lifetime partner but should rather focus on getting a woman with an impeccable character and attitude.
He stated that a lady’s virginity ends in one night but good manners last forever.
In his words;
“Virginity isn’t a license of good wife, don’t look at virgins as a wife, get a woman with good manners… Virginity ends in one night, but good manners last forever.”
