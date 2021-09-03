Nigerian actress and mother of two, Annie Idibia has removed her husband’s surname, Idibia from her Instagram bio.

Apparently, the drama between the veteran actress, her musician husband Tuface Idibia, and his family has escalated as Annie has returned to her maiden name, Macaulay.

Annie who used to go by “Annie Macaulay Idibia” on Instagram has now edited her bio to read only “Annie Macaulay”.

Recall, hours ago, Annie called out 2baba for allegedly cheating on her with his babymama, Pero and spending nights with her.

She also claimed that his family do not care for her or appreciate her despite everything she does for them.

Reacting to this, 2baba’s brother, Charles shared his side of the story, alleging that Annie and her mother uses juju on his brother who is reportedly dying slowly.