TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react to video of 2face Idibia crying uncontrollably…

You are not the first man to have babymamas – Annie Idibia…

“Even ash*wo need support” – Tega’s…

Wahala as Annie Idibia removes husband’s surname “Idibia” from her Instagram bio

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian actress and mother of two, Annie Idibia has removed her husband’s surname, Idibia from her Instagram bio.

Apparently, the drama between the veteran actress, her musician husband Tuface Idibia, and his family has escalated as Annie has returned to her maiden name, Macaulay.

Annie who used to go by “Annie Macaulay Idibia” on Instagram has now edited her bio to read only “Annie Macaulay”.

READ ALSO

“A very good time to call useless men out”…

How Annie Idibia and her mother reportedly beat up…

Recall, hours ago, Annie called out 2baba for allegedly cheating on her with his babymama, Pero and spending nights with her.

She also claimed that his family do not care for her or appreciate her despite everything she does for them.

Reacting to this, 2baba’s brother, Charles shared his side of the story, alleging that Annie and her mother uses juju on his brother who is reportedly dying slowly.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react to video of 2face Idibia crying uncontrollably (Watch)

You are not the first man to have babymamas – Annie Idibia drags hubby,…

“Even ash*wo need support” – Tega’s husband reacts as…

Annie Idibia allegedly cheating on 2baba with sugardaddy Ned (Details)

Reactions as Simi calls out her husband, Adekunle on Instagram

#BBNaija: Reactions as Tega receives massage from Boma

“I disown that entity as my sister” – Annie Idibia’s…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“A very good time to call useless men out” – Nedu…

Being married to Boma was the most torturing and manipulative years of my life…

How Annie Idibia and her mother reportedly beat up brother’s wife and…

Nigerians react to video of 2face Idibia crying uncontrollably (Watch)

Bisi Alimi tackles those attacking Annie Idibia for calling out her husband

“I disown that entity as my sister” – Annie Idibia’s…

“Boma is disgusting” – Tacha reacts to Boma’s fight with…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More