Watch housemates reaction after they found Nini sleeping on the bed, after searching the whole house for her

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Nini, snuck back into the house after leaving through the emergency exit and staying away for a day.

The housemates were shocked to meet her lying on the bed and they began questioning her over her whereabouts since yesterday and she decided to toy with them.

Nini acted as if she’d been in the house, on bed all day.. She went further to mention some of the things that the housemates did the previous day, making it seem as though she was actually there when it all happened.

Angel, Saga and others looked really confused and Nini asked why they were acting weird seeing her when she has been in the house all day.