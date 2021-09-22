TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Big Brother Naija housemate, Saga has questioned Biggie about the future of his mental health following Nini’s disappearance.

Ever since the disappearance of Nini, Saga has been restless and he recently asked Biggie what he was expected to do with his life in the reality show without Nini.

Last night, he was seen desperately knocking on Biggie’s door to get an answer from him. He was also heard saying that he doesn’t know what to do with his life without Nini.

“Big Brother please please please, what am I going to use my life to do”, he asked.

Recall,Big Brother assigned Nini during her diary session to carry out a secret task by leaving the house for 24 hours. This assignment has been carried out effectively as Nini is seen in an apartment chilling.

