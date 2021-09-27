TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian woman identified as Ogechi Emmanuel and her husband, have welcomed a set of twins after nine years of waiting.

The proud new mother took to Facebook on September 22, to share the good news and photos of the newborn twins.

She also prayed for all mothers who are waiting for the fruits of the womb for God to bless them with their own children.

Sharing the photos, she wrote;

“Of a truth what God can not do doesn’t exist, after 9 solid years of waiting, the God of impossibility remembered me with twins and with the joy in my heart I pray for many believing God for this kind of blessings you are next in line and for the pregnant ones save delivery in Jesus name.”

