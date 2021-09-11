TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment Regina Daniels questioned her ex-lover, Soma to know why he came close to her.

In the viral video, Regina Daniels was spotted crying as she asked her ex why he came close to her since he already knew he wouldn’t get married to her in the end.

However, some fans have claimed that the video is from a movie shoot which the duo shot recently.

This is coming weeks after the Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels hinted to the public that she would be returning fully to the movie industry.

The duo were rumored to be in a romantic relationship before reports went viral that Regina Daniels secretly tied the knot with Ned Nwoko.

