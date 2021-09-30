Nigerian actress, Ini Edo has revealed how she once blacked out on the road, after listening to what was said about her.

She disclosed this during the red carpet of movie premiere of Jim Iyke’s “bad comment” movie.

When asked about how she handles bad comments or negative reports about her, Ini recounted how she once fainted on the road.

“I’ve had to deal with it right from when I was a teenager in this industry. Back in the day of soft sell, I remember one day driving along the road and literally all the soft sell magazines had my pictures on them. Different pictures with different stories and I fainted.

But that was then, not anymore. Over the years, I think time teaches you or makes you strong enough to understand that look, we are just here in this life to make something out of it and you will never do right in everybody’s eyes. There will always be people who will always have negative things to say about you. I think it’s life, I’ve accepted it. Accepted it in the sense that it doesn’t bother me cuz it doesn’t define who I am.”