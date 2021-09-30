TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I will wind up if I see you on the road – Angel tells Whitemoney…

#BBNaija: Moment Cross sucked Angel’s br3asts (Video)

Emmanuel’s father says his mind about his son’s relationship with…

Why I Fainted on the Road – Ini Edo

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian actress, Ini Edo has revealed how she once blacked out on the road, after listening to what was said about her.

She disclosed this during the red carpet of movie premiere of Jim Iyke’s “bad comment” movie.

When asked about how she handles bad comments or negative reports about her, Ini recounted how she once fainted on the road.

READ ALSO

Lady narrates how her neighbour fainted on seeing python…

“I’ve had to deal with it right from when I was a teenager in this industry. Back in the day of soft sell, I remember one day driving along the road and literally all the soft sell magazines had my pictures on them. Different pictures with different stories and I fainted.

But that was then, not anymore. Over the years, I think time teaches you or makes you strong enough to understand that look, we are just here in this life to make something out of it and you will never do right in everybody’s eyes. There will always be people who will always have negative things to say about you. I think it’s life, I’ve accepted it. Accepted it in the sense that it doesn’t bother me cuz it doesn’t define who I am.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I will wind up if I see you on the road – Angel tells Whitemoney (Video)

#BBNaija: Moment Cross sucked Angel’s br3asts (Video)

Emmanuel’s father says his mind about his son’s relationship with Liquorose…

Bobrisky narrates why he bowed to pressure and apologized to Tonto Dikeh

Moment Mercy Eke mistakenly exposed her downside in public (Video)

Why I Fainted on the Road – Ini Edo

Marriage is difficult, I feel trapped – BBNaija’s Tega

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

“My Son’s School Fees o” – Tiwa Savage Laments As Davido Forces Her To Buy…

BBNaija star, Alex Unusual surprises father on his birthday (Video)

Why I Fainted on the Road – Ini Edo

#BBNaija: Moment Cross sucked Angel’s br3asts (Video)

Lady who saved for over one month, laments after breaking piggybank

Moment Mercy Eke mistakenly exposed her downside in public (Video)

The list of top acting scholarships in the US

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More