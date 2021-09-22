Bobrisky has dragged Jennifer from the Johnsons after she shared his video on her page and insulted him.

Reacting, Bobrisky wrote; the

‘Hey, Clap for urself, i don’t know you before now but now I can always recognize you from far with ur fat nose like that of a cow 🐮 well done ma,

I might have promise not to fight anyone and mind my business but that doesn’t mean I will take nonsense talk from your dirty opinion about me, no one is forcing you to like me or know me but keep my topic out of ur dirty mouth.

If you have any opinion about me let it die inside you. Never in ur life post me on ur page cos you have finally cross the path and your punishment is dragging your whole life on my page. Remember I have a larger audience to drag ur life here. Next time feel free to skip a post about me or else be ready for me.

I’m not going to tag you cos I’m not ready to give you free publicity.. if you need one is not expensive just 500k I will tag you. I will be waiting for ur reply so I can hit you harder on my next post FOOL”.