Woman accuses husband of assaulting 4-month-old daughter

A woman has shared her pain to relationship therapist, Ceetee after her 4-month-old daughter was allegedly disvirgined by her husband.

She wrote;

“Can a small funnel disvirgin a toddler. I was sleeping in my room upstair and hubby was downstairs watching cartoon with my little girl. I heard her shout in pain so I rushed down an hubby also rushed in from toilet.

He said he was urinating. My daughter was just bleeding from her private part. She wasn’t wearing her pampers cos we are trying to stop her. She wears it only at night. He pant was soaked with blood and when I removed it. Blood was just dropping on the floor.

I rushed in to wash her and I didn’t see any physical injury in her vulva. Hubby doesn’t even know what happened but we saw a small funnel and conclude maybe she sat on the pointed end and the funnel penetrated her. Can funnel penetrate even with the pant on.

Remember I told u before that I caught hubby sucking my baby’s pu**y but he claimed innocence. I’m about going to the hospital to have her properly checked. I have a bad feeling that my husband did something to my baby. Ceetee, do you believe this cock and bull story? I saw d funnel but it’s not stained with blood”.

In another post, she wrote;

“I caught my.husband sucking my baby’s pu**y. I came back from the market. I was shocked on seeing that and I rushed him immediately and took my baby. I asked him what was he doing and he claimed my baby pooed and wanted to change her diaper. He claimed he was not sucking d pu**y but playing with his daughter. That it’s not what I think.

Out of annoyance, I called him a ped*phil* and he took offense and left the house. He’s expecting me to apologize before he will come back. He told his mum that we are having issues but I don’t think he told them what he did. My mum left my place and his mum is to come for her own omugwo this Sunday. Hubby is telling her to hold on. She called me and was pestering me to tell her what is happening.”