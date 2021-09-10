“You are a devil” – Bobrisky fires back at Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky has dragged his ex bestie, Tonto Dikeh, describing her as a ‘devil’.

In an Instagram post, Bobrisky said she only has followers because she keeps deceiving her fans and pretending to be good.

In his words;

“You can only pretend to your followers who you are not…. But deep down inside your heart you are a devil who treat people like they are nothing.

I won’t be sad about people comments saying you are a bad friend. Naaa I’m sure if they know your real self yeah they will unfollow your ass.

Keep pretending to be good. Keep deceiving people. I know na your followers go still castigate you when they finally know who you are”.