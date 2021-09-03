TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nigerian actress, Annie Idibia has called out her husband, 2face Idibia for allegedly cheating on her with his babymamas.

Annie Idibia, in an emotional post, claimed that 2face usually visits his babymamas and spends nights with her, using the kids as an excuse.

She went on to state that his family never loved her despite all her efforts towards him and his family.

In her words;

“I am a patient woman. I am not a fool Innocent. Your family never loved me from the beginning. No matter how hard I tried, I was never worthy to them. I have made so many sacrifices for you and all your children. God knows I have tried. Your babymamas constantly use your children as an excuse for all sort of rubbish! You are not the first man on Earth to have kids from different women. You can do better. Everything I do is to show the good human that you are. But today, this move done by you, Efe, Frankie and your family is unacceptable.

What kind of man takes his kids to Disney and spend nights in the same apartment with his kids and their mother. How many times have you gone to see your kids with Pero. And she stays with you and the kids under the same roof for nights. Or is it when your brother house you, your kids and Pero under the roof. I can go on and on.”

