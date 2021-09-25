TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


You didn’t even wait to see the house I was building for you – Nkechi Blessing mourns mother

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has taken to social media to mourn her late mother who passed away after complaining of stomach ache.

Nkechi also disclosed that she was building a house for her mum before her unfortunate demise. She died just 5 days to her birthday.

Read her full post below,

“My greatest Fear💔 Mummy you shouldn’t have😊 Hmmmmmm…You know if the doctors asked for money to keep you alive I would have begged the world to help me save you😊 But you left in a flash, Your only complain was Stomach ache…And Dts the last I heard of you..I went to bed thinking I would wake up from this dream💔 but it’s indeed a reality that you left me 5 days to your birthday 💔.

Afianma You were a warrior,You had me at your back and said Nkechi you are unstoppable…Now that you have left me how do I face the world? Everyone around me knew I lived all my life for you, I receive insults, abuse, embarrassment on this app just to make sure you do not beg for food,I am fulfilled knowing you are in a better place 🙏 But it hurts that you didn’t even wait to see your birthday Gift mama💔 the one I was working endlessly day and night to Build for you,Mama You are a landlady in Lagos and you couldn’t even wait to see it😢 Haaaa💔 They said I should be strong😊 Okay I will…But you didn’t do well at all mama you didn’t💔 Return if Possible mummy Because I refuse to accept the fact that you are No more😢”

