Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has taken to social media to mourn her late mother who passed away after complaining of stomach ache.

Nkechi also disclosed that she was building a house for her mum before her unfortunate demise. She died just 5 days to her birthday.

Read her full post below,

“My greatest Fear💔 Mummy you shouldn’t have😊 Hmmmmmm…You know if the doctors asked for money to keep you alive I would have begged the world to help me save you😊 But you left in a flash, Your only complain was Stomach ache…And Dts the last I heard of you..I went to bed thinking I would wake up from this dream💔 but it’s indeed a reality that you left me 5 days to your birthday 💔.

Afianma You were a warrior,You had me at your back and said Nkechi you are unstoppable…Now that you have left me how do I face the world? Everyone around me knew I lived all my life for you, I receive insults, abuse, embarrassment on this app just to make sure you do not beg for food,I am fulfilled knowing you are in a better place 🙏 But it hurts that you didn’t even wait to see your birthday Gift mama💔 the one I was working endlessly day and night to Build for you,Mama You are a landlady in Lagos and you couldn’t even wait to see it😢 Haaaa💔 They said I should be strong😊 Okay I will…But you didn’t do well at all mama you didn’t💔 Return if Possible mummy Because I refuse to accept the fact that you are No more😢”