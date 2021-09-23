“You didn’t know my teeth was growing when your d*ck was getting hard in my mouth” — Angel to Pere

Following the sudden disappearance of Nini, Angel and Pere found themselves in a nasty fight as things got heated between them.

The drama started after Angel got provoked over how Pere had been pointing fingers at people and claiming they are aware of Nini’s whereabouts.

When it seemed like he was going to point at Angel, she wasn’t having any of it so she her to lashed out at him.

Big Brother had earlier in the day, asked the housemates to find Nini and if by the end of the day they’re unable to, they should pack her bags.

Pere playfully started pointing fingers at his fellow housemates he thinks might know about Nini’s whereabouts.

When Angel couldn’t take it anymore, she lashed out at him and things got nasty from there. During the course of their fight, Angel is heard telling Pere who’d attacked her about her teeth, “You didn’t know my teeth was growing when your dvck was getting hard in my mouth“.

Watch the video,