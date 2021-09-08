TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My husband is lying, are you really going to believe that?…

“I will marry Boma” – BBNaija’s Tega says…

“So this woman never go her husband house” –…

You just open your mouth and talk because you have a mouth – Boma comes for Cubana Chiefpriest (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former BBNaija housemate, Boma has tackled popular barman, Cubana Chiefpriest for dragging him during the show.

Recall, while Boma was still in the house, Cubana Chiefpriest called him out for sleeping with a married woman, and still broadcasting it to fellow housemate, Pere.

Reacting to this, Boma who was recently evicted from the house, said he didn’t tell anyone about it, and he also warned Cubana to keep his name out of his mouth.

READ ALSO

“Angry birds can rest now” – Actress Susan…

It has been hard, my life has taken a new turn and I’m…

In his words;

“I heard Cubana Chiefpriest made a whole post saying that I slept with somebody’s wife and I went to tell Pere

And I was like bro are you serious? Show me a video of me telling Pere? Like are you guys not following the game or you just want to call me out and talk because you want to talk and you have a mouth. If you want to drag me, drag me for something I did, not something you think”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My husband is lying, are you really going to believe that? – Tega opens up…

“I will marry Boma” – BBNaija’s Tega says after ditching…

“So this woman never go her husband house” – Nigerians react…

Ivorian lady reportedly pregnant for Bobrisky (Photos)

Reactions as Prince Kpokpogri shares the message he received from Tonto Dikeh

I haven’t seen her since she left the house, I’m sad and broken…

Prince Kpokpogri leaks video of Tonto Dikeh crying uncontrollably and begging…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Tuface Idibia reportedly elopes to America with all his belongings following…

You just open your mouth and talk because you have a mouth – Boma comes…

Reactions as Prince Kpokpogri shares the message he received from Tonto Dikeh

Prince Kpokpogri reacts as Tonto Dikeh demands for all the money she spent on…

Leaked voicenote of Tonto Dikeh narrating how she almost k!lled Churchill with…

“You are a pig” – Actress Georgina blasts Prince Kpokpogri for…

“Angry birds can rest now” – Actress Susan Peters mocks those…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More