By Shalom

Nigerian politician, Prince Kpokpogri has slammed his ex girlfriend, Tonto Dikeh after DSS allegedly arrested him from his home.

Prince Kpokpogri during an Instagram live session dragged his ex lover, Tonto Dikeh while refuting claims that he was arrested by DSS.

Kpokpogri claimed that Tonto is trying to ‘rubbish’ him the same way she did to her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

In his words;

“A woman, you rubbished the first man you married, you think you can play the same game with me.”

“You went to go and park my Lexus, a car that I bought of 67 million, in your compound, feeling that you’re bigger than the law.

“If you’re bigger than the law then me, I will equally break the law.”

