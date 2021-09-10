TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Popular lawyer, Reno Omokri has dragged president Buhari over the trouser he wore to pay visit to Imo State.

In an Instagram post, Reno wrote;

“Dear General Buhari, Look at the trouser you are wearing. Whoever gave you this trouser to wear is a coward. That person does not like you. But, unlike the average Igbo man in the Southeast, the person does not have the guts to say it to your face. Hence, he or she chose to show it to you by giving you trousers that no person would voluntarily choose to wear.

In another post, he wrote;

“I know I have commented on this today, but this trouser is deserving of double portion comment. Instead of Sunday Igboho’s case files, it is this Buhari’s trouser that armed robbers should have stolen! How would a so called President of a country disgrace himself like this? Even Afghanistan’s Taliban Prime Minister would not wear such a Halloween costume trousers.

If you don’t know how to dress, go and consult Kyari. Can’t you see how fine his Hushpuppi natives are? You too can be a Hushpapi! DSS should release Nnamdi Kanu and replace him with the electrician that vulcanised this trouser. The trouser is itself hate speech! Buhari Zukwanike!

And that soldier girl, what is she covering, mbok?”

