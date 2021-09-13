“You’re a marketer” – Whitemoney reacts as Angel shows him her v*gina

A video making the rounds on social media has shown the moment Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel opened her v*Gina in the presence of Whitemoney and Queen.

While walking around with only a top, Angel raised up her top to reveal her privates and Queen had to raise an alarm.

She asked Angel to cover up as nobody is interested in seeing her punani, but Angel laughed it off.

Whitemoney who was also in the room, asked Queen to leave her alone because she is a marketer.

Weeks ago, Angel was also spotted mumbling and flapping her assets almost completely n*ked which got fans talking and dragging her at the same time.

However, while some loved it, others trolled her heavily for being too promiscious.