TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates how he tried to save man whose drink was poisoned by…

Emmanuel reveals he is truly in love with Liquorose

Davido’s babymama, Chioma allegedly finds love again

2face Idibia threatens Brymo with defamation suit over allegations made

Entertainment
By Shalom

Iconic 2Face Idibia has threatened to slap Brymo with a defamation suit over his recent allegations levelled at him.

This development is trailing the claims Brymo put out on his verified Twitter page on Thursday, October 7, 2021 , alleging that Mr Idibia accused him of sleeping with his wife and sent thugs to physically assault him.

Responding, the solicitors of 2face issued a rejoinder on behalf of the music icon to debunk the claims made by Brymo.

READ ALSO

Singer, Brymo reacts as Tuface Idibia allegedly accuses him…

Tuface and Annie Idibia’s daughter, Isabelle blasts…

In their response to Brymo, they said that,

“The baseless and false accusation has caused unspeakable distress to our client and his family. You have also caused estimation to be lowered in the estimation of his friends, business associates and wilder members of the public and further caused him a significant loss of business.”

Their letter further went on to state that Brymo had 48 hours to tender an unreserved apology to 2Face Idibia and his family on all his social media pages, else they will pursue with their clients wish of seeking redress in court.

“Our client will give you the benefit of a doubt, perhaps you were inspired to spew such nonsense after one of such self-confessed episodes of “spending days getting high and philandering.” In which case, we demand that, within 48 (fourty eight) hours of receipt of this letter, you withdraw your statements, and publish on your entire social media accounts an unreserved apology to our client and his wife.

“Should you fail or refuse to meet our demands, we shall perfect our client’s instruction and pursue redress by seeking no less than one billionaire naira in damages against you in court,” the letter concluded.


RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates how he tried to save man whose drink was poisoned by his friends

Emmanuel reveals he is truly in love with Liquorose

Davido’s babymama, Chioma allegedly finds love again

Whitemoney reacts as his IG page handler asks for N30million out of his prize…

Nigerians drag Ka3na as she shows off bare backside while walking on a staircase…

Veteran actress, Joke Silva reacts to reports that her husband, Olu Jacobs is…

Alex Ekubo’s fiancee allegedly called off wedding with Alex over threat…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

2face Idibia threatens Brymo with defamation suit over allegations made

JayPaul sparks outrage with his recent comment about Saskay

How I persuaded my Evangelist Mum to allow me compete in BBNaija — Cross

Angel goes emotional as she reveals what killed her boyfriend

Whitemoney opens up on the strategy he used to win the show

Man narrates how he tried to save man whose drink was poisoned by his friends

Mercy Aigbe sparks reactions with what she did in the streets of Lagos, just to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More