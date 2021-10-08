TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Veteran actor, Chinwetalu Agu has defended himself after he was arrested by Nigerian soldiers over his outfit.

According to Agu, his regalia is only a civil wear and has nothing to do with biafra.

He made the statement in a viral video where he was spotted addressing men of the Nigerian millitary who were taking him into custody.

Agu stated that with his level of education, he is aware of the fact that his regalia depicted a rising sun rather than Biafra or Eastern Security Network (ESN).

He stated further that he is adorning a civil dress and not a Biafra piece of clothing, despite that the colours of the dress are similar to the Biafran flag.

According to him, “This is a civil dress and not a Biafra outfit.”

The Nigerian army had confirmed on Thursday the arrest of the veteran Nigerian actor for allegedly inciting the public and soliciting support for the indigenous peoples of Biafra, IPOB, in Onitsha, Anambra state.

In a statement signed by the Director of Army public relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, it was said that by virtue of Chiwetala Agu’s actions, Nigerian soldiers were prompted to swing into action to sustain peace in a region bedevilled by wanton killings and kidnappings as of late.

