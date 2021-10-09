Actor Chiwetalu Agu shows off dance moves following his release (Video)

A video making the rounds on social media shows veteran actor, Chinwetalu Agu showing off his dance moves.

This is coming after the actor regained his freedom after he was arrested by the Nigerian Army for wearing a regalia emblazoned with the Biafran flag.

We recall that the actor was said to have been manhandled and arrested at Upper Iweka axis of Anambra State.

The Nigerian Army confirmed his arrest through the Director of Army public relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who noted that the veteran Nigerian actor was arrested for allegedly inciting the public and soliciting support for the indigenous peoples of Biafra, IPOB, in Onitsha, Anambra state.

However, the new development is that Chiwetalu Agu is now a free man, as necessary actions have been taken to order his release.

A short video clip making the rounds on social media has shown the actor showing off his dance moves to the delight of eye witnesses.

Watch video below;