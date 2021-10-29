TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Actress Ifunada reacts as fans call her a 'Clitopreneur'

Nollywood actress, Ifunada has lamented how some people attribute her success to a ‘Sugar Daddy’. She lamented how she was not accorded respect despite her hardwork.

The actress recounted how she saw a blog post written about her success as an actress and enterpreneur and many people  commented that she has a sugar daddy funding her.

According to her 90% of the hateful comments came from women.  She stated that she is hurt by hateful comments because she tries as much as possible to spread love.

Her words: ” I’m hurt. Just stumbled on a blog that wrote a post on me and over 90% of the comments there are so hateful, especially those from women – most of them calling me a ‘Cliptopreneur’. It is really sad, I mean I show my process/work here a lot. Some of you have followed me for the longest time and know how hard I work. But it is like no matter how legit your work is as a woman you never get the kind of respect accorded to male counterparts. Perhaps this people just hate me….but I don’t know what I’ve done to anyone to attract such hate. I mean I try to share love as much as possible….God is good shaa”, she wrote.

In another post on her instastory the actress wrote that people are quick to attribute her success to a sugar daddy.

See her post below:

Ifunada reacts
Ifunada reacts
