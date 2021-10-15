Actress Mary Njoku advises people to stay out of married couples’ issues

Nollywood actress, Mary Remmy Njoku has advised her fans to desist from interfering with the affairs of married people.

According to Mary, marriage is complicated and it’s best to stay out of couples’ issues unless they ask for help.

According to her, married people usually have different feelings about themselves at different intervals, and it’s advisable not to mingle in their affairs unless there’s serious trouble.

In her words;

“Marriage is very complicated. So unpredictable. One minute you want to take a bullet for your spouse, the next minute you want to be a bullet.

If there is no cry for help or disguised signal for help , No put mouth. E no concern you, them go settle when they tire”.