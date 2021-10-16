TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing slumped and passed out on Saturday during her late mum, Mrs Gloria Sunday Obasa’s, burial ceremony.

Earlier, a video which made the rounds on social media, showed the traumatized actress, calling out to her mum, asking her to come back.

The caption of the video read, “This weekend we lay you to eternal Rest mummy…Hard to digest but it’s a reality I have to learn to live with for the rest of my life, Can you see how useless and lazy I have been since you left.

You didn’t even wait to see the house I was building for you…

“I lived for you mummy but you decided to end it this way…Who am I to complain? Rather than be strong even though it’s the hardest thing for me right now.”

However, in a video currently making the rounds, family and friends were seen trying to wake the actress up after she slumped and passed out at the ongoing burial in Ojodu Berger, Lagos.

Nkechi reportedly lost her beloved mother on September 23, 2021.

Tonto Dikeh had announced the sad news via her Instagram page, as she prayed for God to grant Nkechi the strength to bear the loss of her beloved mother.

Her post read,

“My darling so sorry for your loss. She is in a better place now. I pray for Gods strength, Love and wisdom in this trying times.. It’s well my love @nkechiblessingsunday
Hugs and kisses darling.. #RIPMAMANKECHI”

Actress Nkechi Blessing slumps, passes out at mother’s burial (Video)

Tuface Idibia’s babymama, Pero finally speaks her truth concerning…

I wish trolls can leave you alone and face me – Boma tells Tega

“Quit your relationship if you no longer communicate your feelings to each…

“She don start” – Nigerians react as Mercy Eke starts her new show with…

BBNaija’s Praise opens up on sleeping with Tolanibaj

“Very soon the truth will be out for y’all to see clearly” – Tuface Idibia’s…

