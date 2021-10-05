TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test

Lady claims she is pregnant for Whitemoney (Video)

Angel opens up on the male BBNaija housemate she will chase for…

Actress Stephanie Okereke Linus gets a surprise birthday party from husband (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian Actress and filmmaker Stephanie Linus was hosted to yet another surprise birthday party by her husband, Linus Idahosa.

The surprise party marked Stephanie Linus’ 39th birthday and it was well attended by her family, close friends and lovers of goodwill.

READ ALSO

Olu Jacobs pays wife, Joke Silva a surprise visit on set

Nollywood actress, Stephanie Okereke Linus speaks on her…

Commenting on the suprise celebration, Stephanie noted on her Instagram page that she had told her husband about not wanting a suprise birthday this year, but it fell on deaf ears.

According to her, “I told him that this year I just wanted to have a lazy day, sit at home, eat, watch movies with him and do literally nothing. But this man can’t stop pulling surprises……”

She explained that the celebration begun with a spa treatment that left her in oblivion, only for her to be greeted with a colourful atmosphere after dressing up for her day.

In her words, “So I woke up to a spa treatment that took a long while. Then, boom…. I dressed up and came down to the whole house lit up with bright shining lights, beautiful balloons, flowers, gifts and decor.”

Continuing, the celebrant added that, “I had friends stylishly calling me that they needed to drop my birthday cake cause I told them….. ‘I no want anything o’! Only to come down and meet them waiting for me.”

In appreciation, she thanked her soulmate for the atmosphere he created for her to dance as well as to make merry, while adding that she is grateful for having a pure hearted soul as him.

Her exact words: “To my soulmate, thank you, and I’m grateful for having such a beautiful soul as you. Love you always.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test

Lady claims she is pregnant for Whitemoney (Video)

Angel opens up on the male BBNaija housemate she will chase for love

Nigerians react to Tacha’s message to Whitemoney after he emerged winner…

Liquorose congratulates WhiteMoney on BBNaija success

Nigerians drag Laycon over his recent tweet (See screenshot)

Emmanuel reveals he is truly in love with Liquorose

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija’s Emmanuel finally opens up on relationship with Angel

Erica Nlewedim involved in ghastly accident (Photos)

Lady cries out over her man’s desire for s*x dolls

Whitemoney opens up on the housemate he thought would have won the show

BBNaija’s Ka3na advises season 6 housemates

Why I fought with Cross and stopped talking to him after I came out of the show…

Emmanuel reveals he is truly in love with Liquorose

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More