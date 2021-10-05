Nigerian Actress and filmmaker Stephanie Linus was hosted to yet another surprise birthday party by her husband, Linus Idahosa.

The surprise party marked Stephanie Linus’ 39th birthday and it was well attended by her family, close friends and lovers of goodwill.

Commenting on the suprise celebration, Stephanie noted on her Instagram page that she had told her husband about not wanting a suprise birthday this year, but it fell on deaf ears.

According to her, “I told him that this year I just wanted to have a lazy day, sit at home, eat, watch movies with him and do literally nothing. But this man can’t stop pulling surprises……”

She explained that the celebration begun with a spa treatment that left her in oblivion, only for her to be greeted with a colourful atmosphere after dressing up for her day.

In her words, “So I woke up to a spa treatment that took a long while. Then, boom…. I dressed up and came down to the whole house lit up with bright shining lights, beautiful balloons, flowers, gifts and decor.”

Continuing, the celebrant added that, “I had friends stylishly calling me that they needed to drop my birthday cake cause I told them….. ‘I no want anything o’! Only to come down and meet them waiting for me.”

In appreciation, she thanked her soulmate for the atmosphere he created for her to dance as well as to make merry, while adding that she is grateful for having a pure hearted soul as him.

Her exact words: “To my soulmate, thank you, and I’m grateful for having such a beautiful soul as you. Love you always.”