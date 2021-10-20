Ada Ameh visits graveside of only child who died last year (Video)

Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh has shared a heartwrenching video of herself visiting the graveside of her daughter who died last year.

It is the 1 year anniversary of her death, and Ada Ameh was filled with emotions as she visited her graveside alongside her friend.

Her daughter, Aladi Godgift, who was over 30 years old, died in Abuja last year following an unsuccessful surgery.

The grieving mother visited her late daughter’s graveside to leave flowers for her and pay tribute to her amid tears and pain.

Ada Ameh gave birth to Ladi when she was 14 years old and said her daughter was more like a friend to her than a daughter.

Fans and well-wishers have sent consolation messages to Ada Ameh who is still mourning her beloved daughter.