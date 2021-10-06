Alaye dey gallant – Angel snaps Tega out of depression statement on Social media

Big Brother Naija season 6 finalist, Angel Smith has jolted her former housemate, Tega from the statement she made on social media. The mom of one took to her pages to talk about her mental exhaustion. She wrote:

“I am not perfect but I am done! Done with the negativity Done with the online bullying Done with being judged constantly. I am mentally exhausted!!”

Angel jumping on the tweet, advised Tega to snap out of her near depression state. In her usual nature, Angels wrote: Alaye dey gallant

Angel has also reacted to the constant online bashing and dragging she has been facing after leaving the house.

Recall, the ex BBN housemate went unclad in the house on several occasions and Nigerians dragged her to filth over her ungodly behavior.

On a particular day in the house, Angel revealed her downside totally in the presence of fellow housemates, Whitemoney and Queen. Continue reading here: Angel speaks on people seeing her unclad in the house