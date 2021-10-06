TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test

Lady claims she is pregnant for Whitemoney (Video)

Nigerians react to Tacha’s message to Whitemoney after he…

Alaye dey gallant – Angel snaps Tega out of depression statement on Social media

Entertainment
By San

Big Brother Naija season 6 finalist, Angel Smith has jolted her former housemate, Tega from the statement she made on social media. The mom of one took to her pages to talk about her mental exhaustion. She wrote:

“I am not perfect but I am done! Done with the negativity Done with the online bullying Done with being judged constantly. I am mentally exhausted!!”

Angel jumping on the tweet, advised Tega to snap out of her near depression state. In her usual nature, Angels wrote: Alaye dey gallant

READ ALSO

My body has no value, if you see me n*ked, that’s your…

Angel speaks on people seeing her unclad in the house

Angel has also reacted to the constant online bashing and dragging she has been facing after leaving the house.

Recall, the ex BBN housemate went unclad in the house on several occasions and Nigerians dragged her to filth over her ungodly behavior.

On a particular day in the house, Angel revealed her downside totally in the presence of fellow housemates, Whitemoney and Queen. Continue reading here: Angel speaks on people seeing her unclad in the house

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test

Lady claims she is pregnant for Whitemoney (Video)

Nigerians react to Tacha’s message to Whitemoney after he emerged winner…

Liquorose congratulates WhiteMoney on BBNaija success

Nigerians drag Laycon over his recent tweet (See screenshot)

Emmanuel reveals he is truly in love with Liquorose

Whitemoney reacts as his IG page handler asks for N30million out of his prize…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Alaye dey gallant – Angel snaps Tega out of depression statement on Social…

Excitement as Whitemoney bags another huge achievement, few days after winning…

My body has no value, if you see me n*ked, that’s your business –…

Nigerians drag Whitemoney over his comment about Queen (Video)

Angel speaks on people seeing her unclad in the house

BBNaija’s Emmanuel finally opens up on relationship with Angel

Erica Nlewedim involved in ghastly accident (Photos)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More