TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates how he tried to save man whose drink was poisoned by…

Emmanuel reveals he is truly in love with Liquorose

Davido’s babymama, Chioma allegedly finds love again

Alex Ekubo’s fiancee allegedly called off wedding with Alex over threat messages

Entertainment
By Shalom

Months after Fancy Acholonu called off her relationship with Alex Ekubo, a new report has surfaced, alleging that the reason Fancy called off her wedding was because of threat messages she received from the latter’s secret lover.

The report which made the rounds on Instagram was brought to the fore by CutieJulz who wrote: “So y’all know Alex and fancy dated for sometime before meeting in person. So when Alex finally confirmed their dating etc, this particular lady started sending Fancy messages of how she is involved with Alex bla bla bla.

READ ALSO

Uche Maduagwu drags Alex Ekubo and Obi Cubana

First video of Alex Ekubo after his fiancee cancelled their…

“Sending her threatening messages at time o. Fancy kept asking Alex and he denied all knowledge of it. So after the Oba Obi Cubana thing, Alex somehow somehow got into a mess.”

CutieJulz further revealed that the anonymous source didn’t disclose whether Alex and the mystery girl were having a sexual relationship, but mentioned that the mystery girl sent videos of herself in Alex’s home to Fancy so as to prove that they were in some sort of relationship.

The report added: “So that was how Fancy blocked Alex everywhere. Phone, social media etc. Cuz to her, the same lady you’ve denied having anything to do with is sending current videos of she in your house. In the middle of the night.

“Oga Alex beg tey, even begged through people he thought Fancy will normally listen to. Fancy stood her grounds and said no.

“Hmm Oga Alex was far gone with preparations o. There is even this popular drink people that Oga Alex had deposited about N8mil with for deposit to supply drinks. [You can confirm from Alex if you doubt].

“Hmm all preparations etc just went down the drain cuz Fancy got a yankee girl mind. No is no. Nothing like, “it won’t happen again. Give me another chance” when there is proof that you lied.

“Hmmm so people that’s how we lost this beautiful union that we were all looking forward to.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates how he tried to save man whose drink was poisoned by his friends

Emmanuel reveals he is truly in love with Liquorose

Davido’s babymama, Chioma allegedly finds love again

Whitemoney reacts as his IG page handler asks for N30million out of his prize…

Nigerians drag Ka3na as she shows off bare backside while walking on a staircase…

Veteran actress, Joke Silva reacts to reports that her husband, Olu Jacobs is…

Alex Ekubo’s fiancee allegedly called off wedding with Alex over threat…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

JayPaul sparks outrage with his recent comment about Saskay

How I persuaded my Evangelist Mum to allow me compete in BBNaija — Cross

Angel goes emotional as she reveals what killed her boyfriend

Whitemoney opens up on the strategy he used to win the show

Man narrates how he tried to save man whose drink was poisoned by his friends

Mercy Aigbe sparks reactions with what she did in the streets of Lagos, just to…

Alex Ekubo’s fiancee allegedly called off wedding with Alex over threat…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More