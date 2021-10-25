Alleged Divorce Papers Of Maria’ Lover, Kelvin Surfaces

The drama ‘husband snatching’ allegations against BB Naija star, Maria has taken a new twist as the divorce papers of her married lover surface online.

Court documents reveal that BBNaija’s Marià’s married lover, Kelvin, and his wife, MaryAnn divorce are presently in court and they have been separated for some years.

A document made available to TheinfoNG revealed that Kelvin, and MaryAnn, have already filed a suit in court for the dissolution of their marriage.

Kelvin and MaryAnn had become drawn apart some years earlier and they have been separated since January 2021.

Following their separation, Kelvin relocated to Dubia while Mary Ann stayed back in Nigeria and looked after their four children.

Our sources gathered that the reality tv star met and Kelvin met a few weeks ago on a flight and started a relationship. Kelvin however didn’t reveal to Maria that he was still married to his wife.

Amidst the ongoing drama which has stirred mixed reactions online, the court documents which reveal that Kelvin and Mary Ann’s marriage is about to be dissolved surfaced online. Cubana chiefpriest shared the court documents on his Instagram page.