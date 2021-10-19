TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Another video of Janemena and Prince Kpokpogri surfaces (VIDEO)

Uproar as Tiwa Savage’s full tape leaks online

Tonto Dikeh shares video of Kpokpogri getting arrested

Angel dragged after sharing her opinion about Tiwa Savage’s tape scandal

Entertainment
By Shalom

Reality TV star, Angel has condemned the man who had an intimate affair with Tiwa Savage and leaked the video on social media.

Defending Tiwa, Angel said the problem lies with the man who leaked the video and not the woman who shows in the video.

She said;

READ ALSO

If she was your sister, will you call her a queen? –…

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, TeeBillz reacts to her video…

“The problem will never be the fact that someone made a tape or that someone took a picture n*ked, the problem will always lie with the person that decided to leak it. Stop victim blaming.”

“And leaking someone’s tape is a criminal offense. I hope one of you becomes a scapegoat.”

However, some Nigerians took to the comment section to drag her for speaking on the matter, despite her actions in the show.

Anchor_vvy wrote; “Angel you of all people no suppose put mouth for this talk”.

Solo_official wrote; “Don’t blame anybody for the type in did in the BBN house o…You were completely making an fool of yourself in that one”

Man_of_himself_ wrote;
“See aunty wey mumu , you don forget say you open your saggy body like 6 times for bbn make we no reason your matter o better comport your self”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Another video of Janemena and Prince Kpokpogri surfaces (VIDEO)

Uproar as Tiwa Savage’s full tape leaks online

Tonto Dikeh shares video of Kpokpogri getting arrested

Janemena breaks silence following tape saga with Kpokpogri and Tonto Dikeh

Living in a mansion while his family lives here – Nigerians react to video of…

Tonto Dikeh and her friend, Doris mock Janemena after Kpokpogri revealed how…

“Kiddwaya in the mud” – Reactions as Erica Nlewedim finally…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Angel dragged after sharing her opinion about Tiwa Savage’s tape scandal

Dorathy Bachor mimicks Mercy Eke’s hilarious accent (VIDEO)

If she was your sister, will you call her a queen? – BBNaija’s Tochi…

Man laments over not having a wife, says no woman passed his test

Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, TeeBillz reacts to her video scandal

Tonto Dikeh slams troll who asked her to return Kpokpogri’s vehicle

Tiwa Savage breaks silence following her video scandal

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More