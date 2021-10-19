Angel dragged after sharing her opinion about Tiwa Savage’s tape scandal

Reality TV star, Angel has condemned the man who had an intimate affair with Tiwa Savage and leaked the video on social media.

Defending Tiwa, Angel said the problem lies with the man who leaked the video and not the woman who shows in the video.

She said;

“The problem will never be the fact that someone made a tape or that someone took a picture n*ked, the problem will always lie with the person that decided to leak it. Stop victim blaming.”

“And leaking someone’s tape is a criminal offense. I hope one of you becomes a scapegoat.”

However, some Nigerians took to the comment section to drag her for speaking on the matter, despite her actions in the show.

Anchor_vvy wrote; “Angel you of all people no suppose put mouth for this talk”.

Solo_official wrote; “Don’t blame anybody for the type in did in the BBN house o…You were completely making an fool of yourself in that one”

Man_of_himself_ wrote;

“See aunty wey mumu , you don forget say you open your saggy body like 6 times for bbn make we no reason your matter o better comport your self”.