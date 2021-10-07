Angel goes emotional as she reveals what killed her boyfriend

Former Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate Angel has revealed that her late boyfriend died from mental health issues.

On the show, Angel was heard repeatedly talking about her deceased boyfriend and how much she misses him.

Speaking on Facebook Live interview with Punch Online, the 21-year-old said, “His death was mental health-related,” while avoiding to divulge more details about his death.

She equally gave reasons on the importance of speaking out about problems regarding mental health, saying:

“It is really important to speak out if you are going through anything whatsoever. I think people find a weakness in vulnerability and I used to be like that; I thought that if I was vulnerable it somehow made me weak. It is especially harder for men because there’s a lot of toxic masculinity.”

When quizzed further on how she was able to cope with the loss, she stated that, “Dealing with grief is not a one-way street; there are days you will feel okay, and there are days you don’t want to get up from your bed and want to be left alone. It is a lot of emotions. I was able to recover because I was grateful for the time I spent with him.”