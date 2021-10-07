TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates how he tried to save man whose drink was poisoned by…

Emmanuel reveals he is truly in love with Liquorose

Davido’s babymama, Chioma allegedly finds love again

Angel goes emotional as she reveals what killed her boyfriend

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate Angel has revealed that her late boyfriend died from mental health issues.

On the show, Angel was heard repeatedly talking about her deceased boyfriend and how much she misses him.

READ ALSO

JayPaul sparks outrage with his recent comment about Saskay

How I persuaded my Evangelist Mum to allow me compete in…

Speaking on Facebook Live interview with Punch Online, the 21-year-old said, “His death was mental health-related,” while avoiding to divulge more details about his death.

She equally gave reasons on the importance of speaking out about problems regarding mental health, saying:

“It is really important to speak out if you are going through anything whatsoever. I think people find a weakness in vulnerability and I used to be like that; I thought that if I was vulnerable it somehow made me weak. It is especially harder for men because there’s a lot of toxic masculinity.”

When quizzed further on how she was able to cope with the loss, she stated that, “Dealing with grief is not a one-way street; there are days you will feel okay, and there are days you don’t want to get up from your bed and want to be left alone. It is a lot of emotions. I was able to recover because I was grateful for the time I spent with him.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates how he tried to save man whose drink was poisoned by his friends

Emmanuel reveals he is truly in love with Liquorose

Davido’s babymama, Chioma allegedly finds love again

Whitemoney reacts as his IG page handler asks for N30million out of his prize…

Nigerians drag Ka3na as she shows off bare backside while walking on a staircase…

Veteran actress, Joke Silva reacts to reports that her husband, Olu Jacobs is…

Alex Ekubo’s fiancee allegedly called off wedding with Alex over threat…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

JayPaul sparks outrage with his recent comment about Saskay

How I persuaded my Evangelist Mum to allow me compete in BBNaija — Cross

Angel goes emotional as she reveals what killed her boyfriend

Whitemoney opens up on the strategy he used to win the show

Man narrates how he tried to save man whose drink was poisoned by his friends

Mercy Aigbe sparks reactions with what she did in the streets of Lagos, just to…

Alex Ekubo’s fiancee allegedly called off wedding with Alex over threat…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More