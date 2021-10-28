TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemates have reacted after their colleague, Cross shared his nude video on Snapchat.

Recall, hours ago, a video of Cross in the shower which was mistakenly posted by the reality star, went viral.

The viral video which was leaked online by Cross himself via his Snapchat handle, was subsequently taken down after some minutes.

The video showed Cross fully unclad in the shower and it sparked reactions and caused uproar on different social media platforms.

Reacting to this, BBNaija stars such as Pere, Maria and others, trooped to Cross’ IG page to react to the incident.

Maria wrote;
“Cross please what did they say happened today? We can’t both be canting! I take God beg you”.

Liquorose wrote;
“Cwoss wobi tie u X 1m o”

Pere wrote;
“I leave town for two days and you’re here misbehaving. Lemme bring that koboko”.

Angel wrote;
“Hope wherever you went today, it’s only you they gave food”.

Dorathy Bachor wrote;
“Internet people and double standards”.

