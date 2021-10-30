TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as Mercy Eke and Liquorose unfollow themselves on…

Two students bearing same name and in same department in Federal…

Meet All 6 Children Of Veteran Actor, Pete Edochie (Photos)

Angel, Mercy Eke, others grace Khloe’s 28th birthday (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Reality TV stars, Mercy Eke, Angel Smith, and others turned up for the birthday bash of their colleague, Abiri Khloe Oluwabusayo.

Khloe had taken to her Instagram page to share dazzling photos of herself wearing a gold sequin attire.

READ ALSO

“The biggest mistake is letting your parents decide who you…

Who is the lady with Whitemoney? – New video of BBNaija…

Sharing the photos, the reality star who recently went under the knife to enhance her body, described herself as an angel.

She also marked her birthday with a birthday party which was graced by her good friends and other ex-housemates of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

In videos making the rounds on social media, the excited celebrant could be seen dancing joyfully on her birthday as naira notes flooded the dance floor. Mercy Eke, Angel and others were all in attendance.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as Mercy Eke and Liquorose unfollow themselves on Instagram

Two students bearing same name and in same department in Federal University,…

Meet All 6 Children Of Veteran Actor, Pete Edochie (Photos)

Video of Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Churchill staring at BBNaija’s…

“I and my husband forgot to check our genotype, now our kid is SS” – Lady…

I don’t care if I’m rich and sad – Regina Daniels Nwoko…

Drama as “agbero” kisses lady who brought out her head from car…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

What is Fashion Revolution Week?

Rosy Meurer replies troll who accused her of snatching Tonto…

Lady shares her experience as a customer care representative

“The biggest mistake is letting your parents decide who you marry” – Ese Eriata

Angel, Mercy Eke, others grace Khloe’s 28th birthday (Video)

Big Brother Naija season 6 finalists meets Governor Sanwo-olu

Blessing Okoro shows off new house, two years after getting dragged for claiming…

Leave a Reply