Angel, Mercy Eke, others grace Khloe’s 28th birthday (Video)

Reality TV stars, Mercy Eke, Angel Smith, and others turned up for the birthday bash of their colleague, Abiri Khloe Oluwabusayo.

Khloe had taken to her Instagram page to share dazzling photos of herself wearing a gold sequin attire.

Sharing the photos, the reality star who recently went under the knife to enhance her body, described herself as an angel.

She also marked her birthday with a birthday party which was graced by her good friends and other ex-housemates of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

In videos making the rounds on social media, the excited celebrant could be seen dancing joyfully on her birthday as naira notes flooded the dance floor. Mercy Eke, Angel and others were all in attendance.

