TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test

Lady claims she is pregnant for Whitemoney (Video)

Angel opens up on the male BBNaija housemate she will chase for…

Angel speaks on people seeing her unclad in the house

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former BBNaija housemate, Angel has reacted to the constant online bashing and dragging she has been facing after leaving the house.

Recall, the ex BBN housemate went unclad in the house on several occasions and Nigerians dragged her to filth over her ungodly behavior.

READ ALSO

BBNaija’s Emmanuel finally opens up on relationship…

Erica Nlewedim involved in ghastly accident (Photos)

On a particular day in the house, Angel revealed her downside totally in the presence of fellow housemates, Whitemoney and Queen.

However, speaking after leaving the house, Angel said she doesn’t care about what anybody sees in her body. She said she has the right to do what she wants with her body and flaunt it anytime she wants.

Angel stated clearly that it doesn’t bother her if the world saw her unclad because she doesn’t believe her worth lies in any part of her body.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido allegedly takes fourth babymama and son for DNA test

Lady claims she is pregnant for Whitemoney (Video)

Angel opens up on the male BBNaija housemate she will chase for love

Nigerians react to Tacha’s message to Whitemoney after he emerged winner…

Liquorose congratulates WhiteMoney on BBNaija success

Nigerians drag Laycon over his recent tweet (See screenshot)

Emmanuel reveals he is truly in love with Liquorose

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Angel speaks on people seeing her unclad in the house

BBNaija’s Emmanuel finally opens up on relationship with Angel

Erica Nlewedim involved in ghastly accident (Photos)

Lady cries out over her man’s desire for s*x dolls

Whitemoney opens up on the housemate he thought would have won the show

BBNaija’s Ka3na advises season 6 housemates

Why I fought with Cross and stopped talking to him after I came out of the show…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More