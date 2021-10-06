Angel speaks on people seeing her unclad in the house

Former BBNaija housemate, Angel has reacted to the constant online bashing and dragging she has been facing after leaving the house.

Recall, the ex BBN housemate went unclad in the house on several occasions and Nigerians dragged her to filth over her ungodly behavior.

On a particular day in the house, Angel revealed her downside totally in the presence of fellow housemates, Whitemoney and Queen.

However, speaking after leaving the house, Angel said she doesn’t care about what anybody sees in her body. She said she has the right to do what she wants with her body and flaunt it anytime she wants.

Angel stated clearly that it doesn’t bother her if the world saw her unclad because she doesn’t believe her worth lies in any part of her body.