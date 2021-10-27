TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

Talented Actress, Angela Okorie has condemned the arrest of Ghana based Nigerian musician, Shatta Wale and called for his release.

Shatta Wale
The actress said that Shatta Wale arrest is as a result of hate and envy the Ghanians have for the Nigerian born artiste.

She has therefore called on fans and followers of the music star to join their voice and campaign for his release.

Recall that Shatta Wale was arrested by Ghanian police in respect of alleged reports that he was shot by gun men in Ghana. This the Ghanian police dispelled as rumor and arrested him for allegedly spreading false reports.

Angela Okorie has therefore called for his release stating that Ghana is full of hate and envy. She also said that experience with Ghanians was unpleasant.

Her words:

Shatta will Never ever do wrong in my eyes He plays a lot and people misunderstand him, Shatta kind of person is rare With a beautiful heart, always looking out for people,they are fighting him cos he is real. I have come across a lot of Ghanians Trust me you all don’t wanna meet some of this people, Ninja Dey learn for where envy dey for Ghana o….Beef na thier food. I don’t want to tell you my experience with some of this people, But you see this guy @shattawalenima I have never seen anybody like him Especially in Ghana So free the matter. If you know you love Shattawale post him tell them to free #freeshattawale My Gee forever @shattawalenima”, she wrote.

Angela okorie call out Ghana police to freree Shatta Wale, Call Ghanians Jealous

