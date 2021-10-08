TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Angel’s mother, Titilala Brownsugar has replied a fan who asked if she ever regretted giving birth to Angel.

The curious fan asked the question during her question and answer session on Instagram where Angel’s mother promised to say her truth.

When asked whether she has ever regretted giving birth to her daughter, Angel, she said she has never regretted.

According to Angel’s mother, she has always loved her daughter since she was born and she never at any point, wished she didn’t give birth to her.

“Have you ever regretted giving birth to Angel at the time you gave birth to her”, the fan asked.

Angel’s mother in her response said;

“Regret Kai. Not at all”.

See her post below;

