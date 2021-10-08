Angel’s mother sparks reactions with her comment about BBNaija winner, Whitemoney

Reactions have trailed comments of Angel’s mother, Titi, who shared her opinion about BBNaija winner, Whitemoney.

The celebrity mum described Whitemoney as a “correct guy” in a recent post shared via her Instagram page on Thursday, thereby putting smiles on the faces of fans of Whitemoney.

This development emanated from her question and answer session on Instagram.

The fan asked her about how she felt about the ‘Shine Ya Eye’edition winner, Whitemoney, and she replied: “He is a correct guy.”

Meanwhile, the mother of one described herself as a “hot girl” in a dance video that went viral on social media.

In the video, Angel’s mother was spotted showing off her dance moves to the delight of fans

